Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 2pc on virus worries

TOKYO, April 21 ― Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down two per cent today, weighed down by virus fears with another state of emergency expected to be imposed in the Japanese capital and other major cities.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.03 per cent, or 591.83 points, to end at 28,508.55, while the broader Topix index fell 1.98 per cent, or 38.07 points, to 1,888.18.

“The Nikkei index is weighed down by concerns over the rise of cases worldwide and uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics,” said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Japan since the previous state of emergency was lifted last month, with the latest surge driven by more contagious variants.

The government is expected to impose new emergency measures in areas including Tokyo and Osaka to coincide with a week-long holiday period starting next week.

But the measures are still likely to be less strict than the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries.

In Tokyo trading, Toshiba tumbled 3.3 per cent to ¥4,205 (RM160.06) after the firm said British private equity fund CVC would await guidance on its buyout proposal of the Japanese conglomerate.

Suzuki Motor dropped 4.18 per cent to ¥4,375 after a report said it would cut output by a further 10,000 units in Japan due to a chip shortage.

Major automakers were also lower with Toyota falling 2.44 per cent to ¥8,212, Honda sinking 2.59 per cent to ¥3,189 and Nissan losing 1.84 per cent to ¥546.9.

IT and investment giant SoftBank Group gained 1.02 per cent to ¥9,922 after a report said net profit for the year to March is likely to be above ¥4 trillion thanks to rises in global share prices.

The dollar fetched ¥107.99 in Asian trade, against ¥108.08 in New York late yesterday. ― AFP