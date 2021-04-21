Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 8.08 points to 1,599.49 compared with yesterday's close of 1,607.57. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day with the barometer index falling below the 1,600 level amid selling pressure led by telecommunication counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 8.08 points to 1,599.49 compared with yesterday's close of 1,607.57.

The market bellwether opened 2.70 points higher at 1,604.87.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 534 to 371, while 392 counters were unchanged, 869 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.88 billion shares worth RM1.80 billion.

Most of the heavyweights were in the red with Axiata losing 12 sen to RM3.88, Maxis shrinking eight sen to RM4.70 and CIMB dropping five sen to RM4.24.

Digi declined six sen to RM4.19, TM reduced 12 sen to RM5.82 and Sime Darby Plantation eased seven sen to RM4.44.

In contrast, PetChem gained eight sen to RM7.93, Top Glove improved six sen to RM5.46, Supermax added 14 sen to RM5.54, and Hartalega was 10 sen higher at RM9.97.

Among the active counters, key Asic increased 6.5 sen to 27 sen, Ucrest went up one sen to 60.5 sen, and Minda Global expanded 1.5 sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index reduced 49.35 points to 11,775.78, the FBMT 100 lost 49.04 points to 11,437.51, and the FBM 70 inched down 33.05 points to 15,569.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah slipped 48.37 points to 13,183.71 while the FBM ACE rose 4.93 points to 8,597.59.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index lessened 61.38 points to 6,818.65, the Financial Services Index softened 63.28 points to 15,029.87, and the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.34 of-a-points at 195.42. ― Bernama