Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon in sync with the slide on regional bourses.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 4.96 points to 1,602.61 from yesterday's close of 1,607.57.

The market bellwether opened 2.70 points higher at 1,604.87.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 573 to 435, while 421 counters were unchanged, 737 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.24 billion shares worth RM2.97 billion.

Telecommunications heavyweights Axiata was 15 sen weaker at RM3.85, Maxis lost 10 sen to RM4.68, Digi fell five sen to RM4.20 and TM was nine sen lower at RM5.85.

Top Glove rose nine sen to RM5.49, Supermax added 18 sen to RM5.58 and Hartalega was 15 sen better at RM10.02.

Among the active counters, Key Asic expanded 5.5 sen to 26 sen, Ucrest slashed two sen to 57.5 sen, SC Estate Builder lost two sen to 10.5 sen, and Censof gained two sen to 50 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index reduced 36.79 points to 11,788.34, the FBMT 100 trimmed 33.02 points to 11,453.53, while the FBM 70 eased 35.70 points to 15,567.22.

The FBM Emas Shariah edged down 35.89 points to 13,196.19 and the FBM ACE was 12.90 points lower at 8,579.76.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 56.23 points to 6,823.80, the Financial Services Index slipped 51.50 points to 15,041.65, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point higher at 195.77. ― Bernama