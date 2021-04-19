Lalamove is now available in Johor and Penang

Lalamove says consumers and businesses in Johor and Penang can start delivering via Lalamove from as little as RM5. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — After operating its on-demand delivery service in the Klang Valley for over two years, Lalamove has announced that it has expanded its coverage to Johor and Penang.

According to the delivery platform, consumers and businesses in both states can start delivering via Lalamove from as little as RM5.

Lalamove aims to deliver affordable and faster deliveries to daily consumers and SMEs that are located in both northern and southern regions of peninsular Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

According to Lalamove, all customers will enjoy its added features including multi-stop delivery, real-time GPS delivery tracking as well as 24/7 delivery service.

Commenting on the expansion, newly appointed Lalamove Managing Director Jane Teh said “Society at large has embraced the stay-at-home mindset and physical distancing measures since the onset of MCO in March 2020.

“This rapid shift in lifestyle fuels changing consumer behaviour that puts more value in delivery services. SMEs that are in tune with this trend have better odds at survival and profitability despite the challenges due to the pandemic.”

Lalamove’s new locations are considered fertile grounds to optimise the logistics ecosystems of local businesses with Lalamove’s delivery services. — SoyaCincau pic

Jane shared that Lalamove is able to fulfil 500,000 delivery orders in the Klang Valley per month and they are confident that they can replicate the same results for both consumers and businesses in its two new states which has the highest distribution of SMEs after Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Lalamove operates on a pay-per-use scheme instead of a fixed contract and this is seen as a key advantage in servicing SMEs. With the new service launch, they are currently looking for full-time and part-time vehicle owners to join their network.

The company has already established driver centres in Bayan Lepas, Penang and Permas Jaya, Johor.

At the moment, Lalamove is offering car and motorcycle delivery services in both Johor and Penang.

They will soon offer van, truck and lorry deliveries towards the end of the second quarter to enable same-day interstate delivery for local SMEs in the two states.

If you’re interested, you can download the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. — SoyaCincau