Seng Cars World introduces on-site Puspakom VVI-VAR inspection

The Puspakom logo is seen at the entrance of the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, April 15 — To increase credibility and transparency in the used-car industry, Seng Cars World Sdn Bhd has taken the initiative to provide Puspakom’s Volunteer Vehicle Inspection—Vehicle Assessment Report (VVI-VAR) at its business premises.

Apart from being the first used-car company to provide this on-site service, the initiative is also to protect the right of customers to know the vehicle’s condition/road worthiness before purchase is done thus contributing to the confidence of prospective buyers.

Seng Cars World Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Tracy Nyan Mei Yin said through this initiative, Seng Cars World would be a one-stop centre for used cars that is almost complete with the various services provided.

According to her, customers usually do not know the condition of a used vehicle and only rely on the seller’s explanation about it but they (buyers) are entitled to detailed information about a used vehicle before making a purchase.

“So as a used-car company that has been in the industry for 17 years, we try our best to bring credibility and transparency to the public through this initiative This VAR inspection is purposely done before you purchase the car, so you can know the condition of the car,” she told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Puspakom VVI-VAR Inspection, here, today.

The ceremony was officiated by Puspakom Sdn Bhd chief financial officer Mujibur Rahman Mohamed Yacob and also attended by Seng Cars World founder Sam Lee Voon Seng.

Elaborating further, Nyan said no additional charge would be imposed on customers for the inspection and the inspection report would be placed at the front of each vehicle to facilitate customers to obtain detailed information related to the vehicle.

Nyan said the initiative would also facilitate and speed up the Puspakom inspection process for each vehicle to be sold as it was currently estimated that the company recorded 150 vehicle sales a month.

“Currently we have to drive the cars to the nearest Puspakom (centre), sometimes to Bangi and Pandan Indah. By having the VVI-VAR inspection at our facility, we are speeding up the process and having higher efficiency,” she added. — Bernama