Science Ministry appoints Dzuleira Abu Bakar as Technology Park Malaysia CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has appointed Dzuleira Abu Bakar as the new Technology Park Malaysia Corporation Sdn Bhd (TPM) chief executive officer, effective April 15, 2021.

Dzuleira, who is currently Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) chief executive officer, will replace Che Akhma Ismail who left in February 2020.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Dzuleira’s extensive involvement in the development of local tech start-ups and the innovation ecosystem along with a background in venture capital would be vital in transforming TPM and accelerating commercialisation of technological and innovative solutions.

“Dzuleira’s move to TPM is part of Mosti’s larger efforts to restructure and consolidate its agencies to ensure that they are well-positioned to execute the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) and Malaysian Science Technology Innovation and Economic Development Framework (MySTIE 10-10),” he said in a statement today.

Khairy said in his first year at the helm of Mosti, he has reviewed areas of priority that required government interventions, starting with the commercialisation agenda.

“We aim to speed up Malaysia’s transformation into an innovation-driven economy by accelerating the creation, development and commercialisation of technology and innovation,” he added.

Meanwhile, TPM chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said he is confident that Dzuleira would be able to bring about the necessary change to TPM in line with Mosti’s vision. — Bernama