Kenanga Investment arm bags seven trophies at Bursa award ceremony

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad received recognition in nine different areas during the Bursa Excellence Awards. — Picture courtesy of Kenanga

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (KIBB), a subsidiary to Kenanga Group, received recognition in nine different areas during the Bursa Excellence Awards last Friday.

The firm was given the championship award for the categories of, Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation; Best Structured Warrant Issuer; Best Trading Participant Equity and Financial Derivatives, along with Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant.

“It is an honour to receive these accolades across the multiple disciplines. We would like to thank Bursa Malaysia for the encouragement and recognition, which serves as a validation of our Group’s commitment towards excellence,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Kenanga Group group managing director.

“The financial services space is undergoing massive disruption, and we hope to continue staying ahead of the game through our persistent emphasis on innovation and technology,” he added.

KIBB also nabbed the 1st Runner Up award for the Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation and the 2nd Runner Up awards for Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation Investment Bank, and for Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant.

The Bursa Excellence Awards is an annual event aimed to recognise organisations and individuals that help advance the Malaysian capital market.

Running for the ninth time this year, the event ran with the theme of “Rising Together, Achieving Greatness”, and was attended by Bursa Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, among others.