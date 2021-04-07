Nestle Malaysia opens plant-based food factory in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, April 7 — Nestle Malaysia Bhd has opened its first plant-based meal solutions manufacturing facility in Asean to cater to the rising demand for the food segment.

Chief executive officer Juan Aranols said Nestle has invested RM150 million in the Shah Alam Industrial Complex facility.

He said the 6,000-square metre food factory, one of only two in Asia after China, would have an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes.

“This production site in Shah Alam will allow us to supply locally produced, high-quality, great-tasting and halal certified plant-based meals.

“In the same way, as it is happening in other parts of the world, Malaysians are becoming interested in exploring alternatives to meat consumption, either because of health reasons or for environmental considerations,” he said after the plant’s opening ceremony, here, today.

The plant-based meal facility was officially launched by the Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail.

Aranols said the new plant commenced production for its latest plant-based brand, Harvest Gourmet, earlier this year.

“Harvest Gourmet is made with high-quality plant-based ingredients such as soy, wheat, beetroot, carrot, pemogranate and blackcurrant, all products are meat-free and high in protein.

“The current range includes Sensational Burger patty, Schnitzel, chargrilled pieces and ground mince products that can be easily integrated in home-cooking recipes,” he said. — Bernama