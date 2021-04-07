Bank Negara’s international reserves stand at US$108.6b as at March 31, 2021

Bank Negara said its reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.8 months of retained imports. — Reuters file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$108.6 billion as at March 31, 2021 compared with US$109.2 billion as at March 15, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.8 months of retained imports and was 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

The reserves level had taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes, it said.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$100.9 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs; US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.1 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs amounting to RM451.09 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.46 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.60 billion), loans and advances (RM19.17 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM15.96 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM174.82 billion), currency in circulation (RM139.40 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM152.47 billion), federal government deposits (RM3.49 billion), other deposits (RM13.02 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.22 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.91 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.99 billion). — Bernama