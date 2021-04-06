Life Insurance Association of Malaysia re-elects Loh Guat Lan as president

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) has re-elected Loh Guat Lan as president at its recent annual general meeting.

In a statement today, LIAM said Loh will be supported by vice-president, Raymond Lew, for the 2021/2022 term.

Loh is currently the group managing director/chief executive officer (CEO) of Hong Leong Assurance Bhd and has more than 30 years of experience in the life insurance industry, while Lew is the CEO and president of Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Bhd.

LIAM said it also welcomed two new management committee members, Vibha Coburn and Prasheem Seebran.

The association is also supported by five other committee members, namely, AIA Bhd’s CEO Ben Ng; Etiqa Life Insurance Bhd’s CEO Paul Low Hong Ceong; Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd’s CEO Datuk Koh Yaw Hui; Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd’s CEO Gan Leong Hin and Toi See Jong, CEO of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd.

Meanwhile, LIAM CEO Mark O’Dell said the association has been consistently promoting the importance of life insurance protection as well as enhancing the public’s understanding and appreciation for life insurance through its various activities and consumer education programmes throughout the years.

“We continue to reach out to the public through various platforms and outlined various public education and awareness initiatives in our efforts to improve financial literacy and financial well-being of Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama