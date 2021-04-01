Kia forms strategic partnership with Bermaz Auto to assemble vehicles in Malaysia

The logo of Kia Motor is seen during an unveiling ceremony for Kia Motor’s The New Soul in Seoul August 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Kia Motors Corporation and Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) have formed a strategic partnership to drive the expansion of production and assembly of Kia vehicles in Malaysia.

A joint venture company, Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd will be formed to undertake the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) Kia vehicles, both parties said in a joint statement today.

Three models are planned under the partnership for the Malaysian market whereby, Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival are slated for the start of production under this new set up, while the third model will be determined at a later stage.

Kia also intends to make the new company the regional manufacturing hub for its brand of vehicles in Asean countries and other potential markets.

In line with its expansion plan, Kia has appointed BAuto’s subsidiary, Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, as the new distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia.

“Dinamikjaya holds the right to distribute and sell Kia vehicles, CKD and completely built up (CBU), sale of genuine parts as well as in the provision of after-sales service and to build Kia’s brand reputation and awareness in Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama