Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon on continued buying momentum.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 7.60 points to 1,581.11 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,573.51.

The index opened 6.46 points higher at 1,579.97.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 642 to 406, while 403 counters were unchanged, 673 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.70 billion shares worth RM2.43 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM4.23, Petronas Chemicals improved seven sen to RM8.07, TNB strengthened 12 sen to RM10.24, Press Metal jumped 16 sen to RM10.06, while CIMB was flat at RM4.34, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.24 and IHH Healthcare declined two sen to RM5.30.

As for the active counters, Dagang Nexchange gained 2.5 sen to 93.5 sen, JKG Land rose three sen to 13.5 sen, MCT was 3.5 sen higher at 33 sen, Yong Tai increased 2.5 sen to 29 sen, and Berjaya Corp shed three sen to 42.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 up 52.83 points to 11,334.6, the FBM Emas Shariah put on 72.06 points to 12,920.23, the FBM Emas Index swelled 57.43 points to 11,671.99, the FBM ACE shrank 27.12 points to 10,038.68, and the FBM 70 rose 65.97 points to 15,539.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 26.26 points to 15,247.25, the Plantation Index expanded 31.64 points to 7,043.16, and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.41 points to 192.55. — Bernama