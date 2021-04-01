Bursa Malaysia ends higher

Bursa Malaysia generic. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended its first day trading in the second quarter broadly higher after recording a steep sell-off yesterday, with the key index rising 0.58 per cent supported by Top Glove and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

At 5pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI advanced 9.13 points to 1,582.64 from yesterday’s close of 1,573.51.

The index opened 6.46 points higher at 1,579.97 and moved between 1,576.33 and 1,586.26 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 787 to 354, while 402 counters were unchanged, 581 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume eased to 7.92 billion shares valued at RM3.71 billion from yesterday’s 8.36 billion shares valued at RM4.22 billion.

Top Glove strengthened 12 sen to RM4.64 and TNB jumped 14 sen to RM10.26, and accounted for 3.34 points to the key index’s gains.

As for other heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB increased two sen each to RM4.22 and RM4.36, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM8.05, Press Metal Aluminium advanced 16 sen to RM10.06, Maybank was flat at RM8.25 and IHH Healthcare fell two sen to RM5.30.

As for active counters, JKG went up two sen to 12.5 sen, Yong Tai gained 2.5 sen to 29 sen, Dagang Nexchange was 1.5 sen higher at 92.5 sen, MCT bagged 3.5 sen to 33 sen, and Berjaya Corp eased two sen to 43.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 expanded by 186.37 points to 15,659.94, the FBM Emas Index widened 92.86 points to 11,707.42, the FBMT 100 went up 84 points to 11,365.77, the FBM Emas Shariah grew 117.14 points to 12,965.31, and the FBM ACE sank 72.37 points to 9,993.43.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index grew 31.55 points to 15,252.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 1.91 points to 193.05, and the Plantation Index was 22.25 points higher to 7,033.76.

Main Market volume was lower at 5.77 billion shares worth RM3.14 billion from yesterday’s 5.87 billion shares worth RM3.69 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 288.65 million units from RM50.58 million from 311.28 million units valued at RM47.46 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 1.85 billion shares worth RM508.10 million from 2.17 billion shares worth RM486.92 million on Wednesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 883.17 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.32 billion), construction (452.24 million), technology (571.82 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (62.01 million), property (1.91 billion), plantations (20.06 million), REITs (5.91 million), closed/fund (58,200), energy (338.61 million), healthcare (54.40 million), telecommunications and media (42.36 million), transportation and logistics (81.80 million), and utilities (26.41 million). — Bernama