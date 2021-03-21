Boost now supports DuitNow QR payment

Boost is the latest eWallet player to support DuitNow QR. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Boost is the latest eWallet player to support DuitNow QR, Malaysia’s national QR code standard. With this integration, Boost eWallet users can pay at merchants that display the pink DuitNow QR code.

To make a payment, just launch your Boost app, tap on “Scan & Pay” on the bottom of the screen and select “I scan them”. You’ll need to enter the amount to pay and confirm your purchase with your 6-digit pin or with Face ID or fingerprint authentication.

According to the official FAQ, there are no charges for making DuitNow QR transactions. You can view your past payments from the Boost app’s Transaction History. If there are payment disputes, you are urged to settle with the merchant directly if you’re still at the premise. If there are further complaints, you can report to Boost customer service through the app, via their website or by email ([email protected]).

To recap, DuitNow QR allows businesses to accept QR code payments from various banks and eWallet players with just one code. This eliminates the need of displaying multiple QR codes on the counter and they can just maintain one acquirer account to receive payment. — SoyaCincau