Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon as gains in blue-chip energy, property, banking and consumer stocks helped offset losses in the technology and healthcare counters and lower liners.

At 3pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 7.14 points to 1,622.83 versus Friday’s close of 1,615.69.

The index opened 3.93 points higher at 1.619.62.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers marginally 560 to 554, while 404 counters were unchanged, 677 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.24 billion units worth RM3.25 billion.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB advanced 10 sen to RM4.57, Maybank added seven sen to RM8.47 and Hong Leong Bank was eight sen higher at RM19.10.

Dialog gained one sen to RM3.28 and Genting went up 13 sen to RM5.22.

Maxis rose eight sen to RM4.61 while Digi added six sen to RM3.71.

Of the actives, Lambo and XOX expanded half-a-sen to 3.0 sen and 7.5 sen, respectively, AirAsia X was one sen better at 11 sen and Widad increased 10.5 sen to 61 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 31.52 points to 11,893.65, the FBMT 100 was 32.25 points higher at 11,571.12, and the FBM Emas Shariah picked up 8.88 points to 13,144.88.

The FBM 70 slid 29.07 points to 15,622.93 and the FBM ACE declined 36.88 points to 10,628.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 94.60 points to 15,644.46, the Plantation Index improved 14.83 points to 7,151.61, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.69 of-a-point to 192.79. — Bernama