SEREMBAN, April 26 — The Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained permission to extend the remand of an independent preacher suspected of embezzling funds from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) totalling approximately RM12.3 million.

The remand order until May 1 against the suspect, aged in his 30s, was issued by Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court today.

The application was made following the suspect’s original remand period expiring today.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail when contacted confirmed the matter.

Previously, the suspect was remanded for five days since last Wednesday and so far, MACC has frozen 15 bank accounts totalling approximately RM16.6 million, comprising four individual accounts, three NGO accounts and eight company accounts.

In addition, the latest seizure value includes RM158,731, Riyal 102,893, Singapore Dollar SGD27,929 and jewellery worth about RM2 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said his party would call 14 to 15 witnesses to assist in the investigation of the case. — Bernama