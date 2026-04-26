KOTA BHARU, April 26 — A 17-year-old male student sustained head and body injuries after falling into a well more than seven metres deep at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Falahiah, Wakaf Bharu, here today.

Wakaf Bharu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Azmi Sulaiman said the department received an emergency call at 9.12am, prompting six personnel and a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) to be dispatched to the scene.

“The team arrived about 11 minutes later and found the victim inside the well. A rescue operation was immediately carried out using specialised equipment, including ropes and a ladder,” he told Bernama.

The victim, Wan Ahmad Mukhlis Wan Md Fadhli, was safely brought out with only minor injuries and handed over to medical personnel for further treatment.

Preliminary information indicated that the student had been sitting on a cement cover over the well, which gave way under his weight.

Azmi said the well was previously used as an underground water source by the school but had long been abandoned, adding that the operation ended at 10am. — Bernama