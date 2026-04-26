KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today praised the Semporna Community Mobile Boat Clinic team for their swift and courageous rescue of two island residents whose boat capsized in Sabah waters last week.

The incident occurred on April 22 after the two residents had received treatment for non-communicable diseases and were heading home when their vessel overturned and sank, with both nearly losing their lives after suffering muscle cramps at sea.

“Mr Azalan (Boat Crew): Without hesitation, he immediately jumped into the sea to rescue the victims,” Dzulkefly said in a Facebook post.

He also gave a shout-out to the captain and two other members, whom he identified only by their personal names as Suaimi, Samsi and Ansu.

“With great skill, he ensured a life buoy was thrown accurately to the victims,” he said of Suaimi.

“Mr Samsi & Mr Ansu: They not only helped secure the victims’ safety, but also saved the boat itself because for residents here, a boat is their lifeline and source of income.

“This is the true face of the Ministry of Health workforce. The motto ‘We Are Ready to Help’ is not merely a slogan on paper, but a reflection of sacrifice shown through action, even when their own lives are at risk,” he added.

Dzulkefly said he felt both sadness and pride after watching footage of the rescue, describing the team’s actions as an example of dedication beyond the call of duty.

He also highlighted the determination of island residents who continue to brave rough seas in small boats to obtain medicine and treatment.

The minister said their resilience strengthened his commitment to ensure quality healthcare services continue reaching remote coastal areas and islands.

He also thanked the entire Semporna team, describing them as unsung heroes who serve with heart and courage.