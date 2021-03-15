Bursa Malaysia continues uptrend at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 559 to 447, while 398 counters were unchanged, 791 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-morning, led by buying in banking and plantation counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 6.41 points to 1,622.10 versus Friday’s close of 1,615.69.

The index opened 3.93 points higher at 1.619.62.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 559 to 447, while 398 counters were unchanged, 791 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.47 billion units worth RM1.92 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added 10 sen each to RM8.50 and RM4.57, respectively.

Hong Leong Bank gained 12 sen to RM19.14 and RHB was unchanged at RM5.51.

Sime Darby Plantation rose four sen to RM4.91, while KLK and Maxis increased six sen to RM23.18 and RM4.59, respectively.

Genting was 20 sen higher at RM5.29 and PetChem inched up four sen to RM8.31.

Of the actives, XOX expanded half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, AirAsia X was one sen better at 11 sen, Dagang Nexchange advanced two sen to 99 sen and Lambo was unchanged at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 36.07 points to 11,898.20, the FBMT 100 was 35.25 points higher at 11,574.12, and the FBM Emas Shariah ticked up 10.28 points to 13,146.28.

The FBM 70 was 7.02 points better at 15,659.02 and the FBM ACE declined 30.49 points to 10,634.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 107.04 points to 15,656.90, the Plantation Index improved 31.59 points to 7,168.37, and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.75 of-a-point to 192.85. — Bernama