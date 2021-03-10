MAS launches MHartisans to feature employees’ specially handcrafted creations

A customer service representative at the Malaysia Airlines ticket office serves a customer in Jakarta July 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Malaysia Airlines has launched MHartisans, an avenue for its employees to create, produce and sell their own range of handcrafted items via its flagship e-retail store, Temptations, beginning today.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said MHartisans brand was created to encourage the employees’ entrepreneurial spirit.

“It also allows us to feature Malaysian-made products which embody our nation’s diverse cultures and heritage.

“I hope that these products will instil national pride and love for Malaysia amongst our loyal customers,” she said in a statement today.

In celebrating the launch, the airline will debut an exclusive line of dolls and memorabilia by two members of its talented cabin crew.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines also supports its employees with the creation of MHhomecooks, a special segment on its YouTube channel that features Malaysian local favourite dishes, all cooked by the airline’s employees. — Bernama