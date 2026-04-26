KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Selangor state government will provide a detailed update on the status, progress and challenges of its flood mitigation projects during tomorrow’s State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the flood issue, raised by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, remains a priority, leading to various improvement measures being implemented over the past several years.

“The state government affirms that numerous improvements have been carried out in recent years to address flooding, in line with current needs and the challenges posed by climate change. This involves various technical and policy aspects.

“Therefore, a comprehensive explanation will be provided by the state Executive Council member for Infrastructure and Agriculture, Datuk Izham Hashim, after the debate session in the Selangor DUN this Monday,” he said

He spoke to reporters after a ceremony at the Al-Hidayah Mosque here today, where contributions from the 2026 Muassasah Haj Incentive for the Gombak parliamentary constituency covering Sungai Tua, Gombak Setia, and Hulu Kelang were presented.

Amirudin, who is also the Sungai Tua assemblyman and Gombak MP, said the state government has taken steps to collaborate with the Netherlands to improve flood management strategies through a pilot project along Sungai Bernam in Sabak Bernam.

He said the initiative aims to reduce and control flood risks by leveraging foreign technical and engineering expertise, while involving local technical agencies such as the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

However, he acknowledged that several flood mitigation projects are taking longer to complete due to structural changes and the need to revise planning accordingly.

“Some projects also involve collaboration with the federal government, which affects the implementation timeline, including the Sungai Langat, which is still subject to regulatory processes and approvals,” he said.

Amirudin added that despite these challenges, flood mitigation projects in the state have been implemented consistently, ensuring continuity from the previous year.

He said several flood-prone areas have improved, including Bukit Lanchong in Subang Jaya, which has recorded far fewer floods since its mitigation project was upgraded in 2021.

“In the past year, that area has no longer experienced major flooding thanks to the improvements made,” he said.

Amirudin also noted that deepening and cleaning the Sungai Klang bed has successfully increased the river’s capacity by up to 20 per cent, thereby reducing the risk of water overflow.

“We are aware that the flood issue has drawn significant public attention. Therefore, the state government will respond prudently and systematically to ensure that the people clearly understand all measures taken,” he said.

Earlier, Amirudin presented RM1,500 in incentives to 236 prospective pilgrims from the Gombak area, in collaboration with the Yayasan Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated.

The state government aims to assist approximately 6,000 pilgrims through this programme, which involves an allocation of RM9 million. — Bernama