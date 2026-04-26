TANJONG MALIM, April 26 — The strong participation of young people joining Umno through the Rumah Bangsa initiative is a positive development, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general said it reflected growing interest and openness among the younger generation towards the party.

He said Umno would make full use of the encouraging response to strengthen engagement with young members.

“We have received a very encouraging response, particularly from young people, who make up more than 60 per cent of applications. This is a good sign and we will continue to engage more actively with them,” he told reporters here today.

Zambry, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said this after officiating the closing of the Jom Masuk Universiti 2026 Carnival and the pre-launch of the Global Educator Award 2026 at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris here.

Last Friday, Rumah Bangsa Unity Committee member Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan said around 6,000 of the more than 10,000 applications to join Umno were from those aged 40 and below, including submissions through the Wanita and Puteri wings. — Bernama