Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon supported by buying interest in heavyweights led by Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd and Maxis Bhd.

Press Metal contributed 2.75 points to the barometer index gains while Maxis added 2.07 points.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 15.30 points to 1,640.08 from yesterday’s close of 1,624.78.

The key index opened 4.25 points higher at 1,629.03.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 738 to 364 while 474 counters were unchanged, 619 untraded and eight others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.38 billion units worth RM4.72 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga rose eight sen each to RM8.58 and RM10.78 respectively, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals gained four sen each to RM4.46 and RM8.17 respectively, while CIMB was flat at RM4.65.

Of the actives, Dagang NeXchange jumped 20 sen to 93 sen while its warrants gained six sen to 40.5 sen.

Saudee Group advanced 23 sen to 77 sen while its warrants picked up 10.5 sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 108.49 points to 11,943.46, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 100.79 points to 11,642.15, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 133.47 points higher at 13,156.19.

The FBM ACE increased 102.71 points to 10,292.43 and the FBM 70 added 103.74 points to 15,517.01.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 130.56 points to 15,873.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 1.79 points to 189.01, and the Plantation Index edged up 0.01 of-a-point to 7,167.69. ― Bernama