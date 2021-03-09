Ria Money Transfer, Pos Malaysia unveil cash collection partnership

This photo illustration shows Malaysian ringgit banknotes in Kuala Lumpur on June 29, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Ria Money Transfer and Pos Malaysia Bhd (Pos Malaysia) have announced a new cash collection partnership that delivers convenient international money transfer and payments services to customers at all Pos Malaysia outlets nationwide.

Ria Money Transfer is a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc, while Pos Malaysia is postal and courier service operator with the largest delivery and touchpoint network in Malaysia.

Via this partnership, customers will be able to initiate their transactions via Ria’s leading money transfer app and complete the process by paying in cash at any of Pos Malaysia’s outlets without the need to complete physical forms, allowing for a swift transaction at the counter.

According to a statement, this provides customers an additional choice and payment option for supporting the migrant community in Malaysia and makes sending money home to their families through the international money transfer process easier, more convenient and economical.

Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Juan Bianchi said: “More than doubling our reach in Malaysia and bringing increased brand visibility and trust to individuals, SMEs, banks and other retailers, this new alliance is further proof of the strength of our purpose-built postal strategy and the accelerated growth it’s delivering for us in the region through the rapid expansion of our digital capabilities.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Postal Services, Mohamed Rozaidi Md Sharif said: “Ria Money Transfer helps us to simplify and enhance the efficiency of international remittance service while providing additional value to our customers.” — Bernama