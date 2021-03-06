AirAsia explores urban drone deliveries, to offer new, high-tech jobs

Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes described urban drone delivery as an innovative logistic solution that would improve efficiency and operational excellence as well as accelerate the pace of delivery in urban areas. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital, is exploring the use of automated drones to deliver goods from airasia’s e-commerce platforms, which is expected to create new job opportunities including for those who lost jobs in the aviation industry.

AirAsia Group Bhd said Teleport was teaming up with Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), the lead secretariat of the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), to launch the Urban Drone Delivery Sandbox.

“The pilot project for the delivery of goods from AirAsia’s e-commerce platforms, including AirAsia shop, using automated drones is set to be carried out through a six-month phased approach at the third NTIS test site in Cyberjaya,” it said in a statement today.

The service is currently at the testing stage with two local drone operators VStream Revolution Sdn Bhd and Meraque Services Sdn Bhd.

Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes described urban drone delivery as an innovative logistic solution that would improve efficiency and operational excellence as well as accelerate the pace of delivery in urban areas.

“Besides, the drone delivery enables us to keep up with the ever growing demand for e-commerce and remain agile when facing a shifting economic landscape.

“Most importantly, this innovation will allow us to create new and high-tech job opportunities for Malaysians,” he said.

Fernandes said as a disruptive leader, AirAsia was ready to take on new innovative challenges and embrace the wave of Industry Revolution 4.0 to its advantage.

“The only way is up and we cannot wait to deliver your orders with AirAsia drones in the near future,” he said. — Bernama