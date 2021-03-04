Petronas, Sarawak Energy collaborate to provide cleaner energy

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 4 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) collaboration with Sarawak Energy Bhd is part of the national oil company’s continuing efforts to provide sustainable and cleaner energy.

Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz said there was a need to transform the renewable energy landscape with cleaner and renewable energy resources as it is shaping demand.

“This partnership is another milestone of a strong collaboration between Petronas and Sarawak Energy,” he said today at the signing of a term sheet agreement between Sarawak Energy’s wholly-owned Syarikat SESCO Bhd and Petronas’ subsidiary Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd.

The signing ceremony, which was witnessed by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, marked Sarawak Energy’s commitment to supply 90 megawatts of electricity to the Malaysia Liquefied Natural Gas complex in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu for a period of 20 years beginning March 2024.

Muhammad Taufik said the term sheet agreement demonstrated the strong commitment made by both parties via a memorandum of understanding signed last November, to explore the possibility of producing green hydrogen. — Bernama