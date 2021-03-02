FBM KCLI ends morning session 0.40pc points lower

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 606 to 474, while 442 counters were unchanged, 631 untraded and 14 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower as its key index had slightly pared down its gains earlier.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,573.38, compared with 1,578.6 at 11 am.

The key index opened 4.89 points higher at 1,572.03 compared to 1,567.14 at Monday’s close, and moved between 1,571.17 and 1,583.43 throughout the morning trading session.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 606 to 474, while 442 counters were unchanged, 631 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.81 billion units worth RM3.73 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said after a weak start, the market would continue to trade in a cautious mode, as the development of Covid-19 vaccines would continue to weigh on index-linked glove makers.

Glove makers Top Glove trimmed 10 sen to RM4.80 and Supermax declined 14 sen to RM4.22, but Hartalega added one sen to RM9.39.

Of other heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM8.10, Public Bank and CIMB increased five sen each to RM4.25 and RM4.27, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals advanced 13 sen to RM7.64, TNB appreciated eight sen to RM10.40, and IHH Healthcare jumped 23 sen to RM5.52.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM18 and Press Metal fell five sen to RM9.70.

Of the actives, Straits Inter Logistics increased five sen to 25 sen, Aimflex and Ablegroup both went up 2.5 sen to 27.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Dynaciate was flat at 13.5 sen, GFM Services fell 4.5 sen to 36 sen and AirAsia X edged down half-a-sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 29.32 points to 11,591.53, the FBMT 100 Index rose 38.36 points to 11,286.65, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 16.98 points higher at 12,905.78.

The FBM 70 expanded 28.08 points to 15,501.41 and the FBM ACE dwindled 39.91 points to 10,665.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 106.86 points to 15,066.51, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.63 of-a-point to 184.75, and the Plantation Index declined 13.95 points to 7,138.24. — Bernama