Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia denies speculation that it will be privatised

Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin said AIM still remains a private trust body with the current roles and functions. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) has denied speculation that it will be privatised.

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin said AIM still remains a private trust body with the current roles and functions.

“However, AIM has received several proposals from private companies to collaborate in setting up a digital bank under the initiative of Bank Negara Malaysia.

“AIM is also working to further expand its role to become a digital bank without compromising the micro-credit loan scheme specifically for AIM’s borrowers,” he said in a statement in response to speculation on the matter recently.

According to Lajim, the main focus of AIM in 2021 is to empower existing members through micro-credit loans.

In addition, it also seeks to help members with digital marketing in line with the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“AIM is also committed to helping members affected by disasters by channelling aid-appropriate assistance,” he said.

The organisation was established on Sept 17, 1987, through a trust deed of agreement and registered under the Trustees (Incorporation) Act 1952 with the aim of providing micro-credit loans to women from the B40 group to start small-scale businesses.

To date, AIM has benefited 920,000 borrowers nationwide. — Bernama