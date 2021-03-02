Advancecon bags RM14.6m ECRL contract

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said wholly-owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd (AISB) had been appointed the subcontractor for the proposed construction of ground treatment works of Section 4 for the ECRL project. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Advancecon Holdings Bhd has clinched a RM14.6 million job from East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project contractor, China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said wholly-owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd (AISB) had been appointed the subcontractor for the proposed construction of ground treatment works of Section 4 for the ECRL project.

Advancecon said the contract would run from March 20 to September 17, 2021.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group for the duration of the contract.

Advancecon said the group planned to fund the contract via internally generated funds or external borrowings.

AISB is mainly involved in providing earthworks and civil engineering services. — Bernama