HSBC appoints Cheah as head of global banking, Malaysia effective tomorrow

HSBC has appointed Christina Cheah as head of global banking, Malaysia, effective tomorrow. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — HSBC has appointed Christina Cheah as head of global banking, Malaysia, effective tomorrow.

In a statement today, HSBC said Cheah was previously head of large local corporates for global banking in Malaysia until the fourth quarter of 2020, when she was appointed acting head of global banking, Malaysia.

“Her appointment reflects HSBC’s desire to promote local talent as well as the bank’s commitment in nurturing and growing more women leaders in Malaysia.

“Cheah, who joined HSBC in 2013 and has close to 20 years of experience in financial services, is a key member of HSBC’s leadership team in Malaysia and has led many of the bank’s long-established client relationships,” it said.

HSBC Malaysia chief executive officer Stuart Milne said Cheah’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the Malaysian market would help her to lead the growth of HSBC’s global banking franchise in Malaysia.

“We at HSBC are very focused on building and developing local talent, and so we are delighted to have Cheah as the new head of global banking, Malaysia. Malaysia is a strategically important market for HSBC and we will continue to invest for growth,” he said. — Bernama