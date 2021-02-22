CIMB Private Banking tops Malaysian best private banking services, says survey

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — CIMB Private Banking won six awards, including Best Private Banking Services Overall in Malaysia, in the Euromoney Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2021.

It was ranked top in five other categories in Malaysia, namely Mega High Net Worth Clients, Ultra High Net Worth Clients, Investment Management, Technology – Data Management and Security in Private Banking and Wealth Management, and Technology – Innovative or Emerging Technology Adoption.

CIMB Investment Bank Bhd chief executive officer, Jefferi Hashim described the achievement as a testament to the team’s strong focus and commitment to provide the best services.

He said clients’ support despite the challenging market conditions also led to the success.

“In line with the wealth management segment focus in our Forward23+ strategy, CIMB Private Banking remains committed to forging deeper client relationships by aligning client interests supported by strong advisory capabilities as well as innovative solutions,” he said in the statement, today.

CIMB Private Banking is the wealth management arm of CIMB Group, catering to its high net worth segment with regional presence in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Euromoney Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey provides a qualitative review of best services in private banking, by region and by area of service.

The survey was completed by private banks and wealth managers. — Bernama