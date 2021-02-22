Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$109.7b as at Feb 15

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves increased to US$109.7 billion as at Feb 15, 2021, from US$107.8 billion as at Jan 15, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.7 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$5.0 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM441.03 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.14 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.84 billion), loans and advances (RM18.62 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM16.93 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM172.91 billion), currency in circulation (RM140.20 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM140.18 billion), federal government deposits (RM7.95 billion), other deposits (RM11.81 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.41 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.79 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.36 billion). — Bernama