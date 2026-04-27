MAKKAH, April 27 — Claims circulating on social media that Haj pilgrims will be fined up to 10,000 Saudi riyals for taking photos around the Kaaba are not true.

Head of the Malaysian Haj delegation, Mohd Hisham Harun, stressed that no such regulation has been imposed so far.

According to him, pilgrims are still allowed to take photos around the Kaaba, but they must observe proper etiquette and avoid doing so while performing acts of worship.

“Taking photos is not an offence, but it should be avoided during tawaf as it may disrupt concentration and the movement of other pilgrims,” he told reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Mohd Hisham said the spread of inaccurate information is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding, which has caused concern among pilgrims.

In this regard, pilgrims are advised to refer to official sources and Lembaga Tabung Haji personnel for accurate information, and to focus on their worship while at Masjidil Haram.

Earlier, a claim went viral on social media alleging that Saudi authorities would impose a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (about RM10,500), along with detention and deportation, on anyone taking photos or videos at Masjidil Haram, especially in front of the Kaaba. — Bernama