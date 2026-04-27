KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam has urged all state assemblymen to engage with residents to explain the importance of the Pan Borneo Highway project, including issues surrounding compensation.

Dr Joachim, who is also the state Works and Utilities Minister, said there have been cases where residents served with eviction notices have yet to receive compensation, due in part to incomplete documentation or disagreements over the amounts offered.

“I agree with you. But we must also acknowledge that the Pan Borneo project is a game-changer for Sabah, highly important, and some degree of sacrifice is required.

“So, I want all assemblymen, when faced with such situations, to discuss with residents the importance of this highway,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Mohammad Yusof Apdal (Warisan-Silam) during the State Assembly sitting today.

Mohammad Yusof had raised concerns about demolition actions involving residents who allegedly had not received compensation, including those with titled homes and those in gazetted villages.

Dr Joachim stressed that the Pan Borneo Highway is a key initiative with the potential to drive the state’s development, and therefore requires broad-based support.

For the project package in the Silam constituency, he said implementation remains at an early stage, with physical progress below 30 per cent, allowing room for further engagement among stakeholders.

He added that compensation payments for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Silam and the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency are being carried out in phases, depending on land type and compliance with established procedures.

“For land with valid ownership, identified and gazetted, the process of issuing compensation offers to affected owners is underway in accordance with the Sabah Land Acquisition Ordinance.

“Payments will be made by the Sabah Lands and Surveys Department once all required consent documents are received, and disbursements will be done in stages,” he said.

Dr Joachim also clarified that no compensation is provided for structures located within road reserves, in line with policy and directives of the implementing agencies.

However, he said ex gratia payments may be considered for structures located within other reserves, such as river or utility reserves, subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

“Such payments may be considered based on current guidelines and assessment by the Sabah Lands and Surveys Department,” he said.

He added that the ministry has confirmed that allocations for compensation payments to eligible owners have been secured and will be channelled to the Sabah Lands and Surveys Department to ensure payments are carried out in an orderly, transparent manner and in accordance with procedures. — Bernama