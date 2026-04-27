HONG KONG, April 27 — China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Monday, led by ‌technology shares, as data showing solid industrial profit ​growth and renewed AI enthusiasm lifted sentiment.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2 per cent ‌at 4,085.88 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was also up ​0.2 per cent.

Technology stocks led gains, bolstered by renewed excitement about artificial intelligence spending that has lifted chip shares across the region.

The Nasdaq-style Star 50 Index ​rallied 3.5 per cent to a three-month high. The CSI Semiconductor Index surged 5.5 per cent to a three-month high and the CSI Info Tech Index jumped 3.2 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 per cent at 26,016.21, and the Hang Seng Tech ‌Index was up 1.3 per cent.

Profits at China’s industrial firms grew ⁠at their quickest pace in half ⁠a year last month, adding to ⁠broader signs of an uneven economic ⁠recovery in the ⁠first quarter as policymakers brace for the impact of the Middle East war.

However, stalled US-Iran peace talks kept investor sentiment in ⁠check after US President Donald Trump cancelled a trip to Islamabad by US envoys for talks on the weekend.

“Equity markets have gradually returned to pricing on fundamental despite recurring external geopolitical headwinds,” analysts at Guotai Haitong Securities said in a note.

Thematic rotation ⁠has picked up pace and risk appetite is on the mend, with a shift from overseas supply chains to domestic substitution ⁠remaining a key theme to watch, they said.

Elsewhere, China’s top ⁠leadership ⁠will hold the April Politburo meeting this week to discuss economic policies ​for the coming months.

“We expect policymakers to ​express greater concerns about the global energy ‌shock and rising geopolitical uncertainties,” instead of ​additional easing measures,” analysts ​at Goldman Sachs said in a note. — Reuters