Wabtec secures Metroflexx brake system order for Singapore MRT

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Wabtec Corporation announced it has secured an order from the Hyundai Rotem Company to supply several key components on train cars for Singapore Mass Rapid Transit’s (MRT) new Jurong Region Line.

The company will supply its advanced Metroflexx brake systems, passenger access doors, and air- conditioning systems for 62 new, automated three-car trains, according to a statement.

“The Jurong Region Line is a critical project for expanding and enhancing Singapore MRT’s service,” said Wabtec’s Transit business President, Lilian Leroux.

“This order builds upon our long-standing partnership with the MRT. The solutions Wabtec is providing for these new transit cars will improve the rail system’s operations and the passenger experience.”

The deal is highlighted by the new Metroflexx brake system, which will be the first application of this technology in Asia, whereby Wabtec will supply 186 brake systems for the new train cars.

It is the latest generation of Wabtec’s brake control technology, replacing the complete traditional electropneumatic brake system and performing a real time emulation of functions that are traditionally performed by pneumatic components, offering the highest degree of performance.

In addition to the Metroflexx brakes, Wabtec will provide 372 roof-mounted air-conditioning systems and over 1,100 external sliding ES2-type doors. The ES2 is the market’s best-selling actuator for sliding doors, with unmatched reliability.

The Jurong Region Line is Singapore’s seventh MRT line, serving both existing and future development in the western part of Singapore. The line consists of 24 stations, with a total route length of 24km. — Bernama