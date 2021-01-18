Lazada Malaysia launches RM44m ‘Pakej Kedai 2.0’ to help SMEs

Lazada added that Pakej Kedai Pintar 2.0 would help to fully flatten the barriers of entry to digitalisation for SMEs. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Lazada Malaysia has stepped in again to help over 70,000 local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to stay afloat throughout the second movement control order (MCO) with its stimulus package, ‘Pakej Kedai 2.0’, worth RM44 million.

It said the initiative is aimed at addressing business pain points and provide efficient solutions with subsidies and bonus exposure to help local SMEs boost their sales online.

In a statement today, chief business officer, Sherry Tan said with more than one in three Malaysians shopping on the Lazada app every month, the platform is able to leverage its strong consumer base to help local SMEs ‘MCO-proof’ their business, and enable them to retain job stability for their employees.

“For the first Pakej Kedai Pintar stimulus package launched during the MCO last year, local SMEs on our platform had generated more than double the sales.

“The impact of the initiative had gone beyond a short-term digital adoption, but also for long-term sustainability growth, as we drive the end-to-end digital transformation of entrepreneurs, from upskilling them in store building and customer engagement, to providing a unique access of real-time behavioural date, and ultimately boosting conversion,” she said.

Lazada added that Pakej Kedai Pintar 2.0 would help to fully flatten the barriers of entry to digitalisation as SMEs with little or even zero experience in eCommerce could easily diversify their revenue streams from bricks to clicks without incurring any additional capital cost.

Meanwhile, D Mart store founder Dylan Lee said he was able to switch his business model and start a grocery store to sell fresh produce online using Lazada’s Pakej Kedai Pintar during the last MCO.

“I was inspired by the growing demand online from the increasingly digital Malaysian consumer and the stimulus package made it easy for me to adapt during the pandemic.

“Even though it was new and unfamiliar to me, I was guided by the Lazada University’s comprehensive training and Lazada’s intuitive eCommerce tools, which enabled my business to flourish,” said Lee whose online store, sold over 8,000 kilogram of fresh vegetables in the span of a month during the MCO last year.

Businesses can sign up for the stimulus package from now until Feb 28 2021 at http://lzd.co/SellOnLazadaMY

New and current participating sellers under the Pakej Kedai Pintar 2.0 stimulus package will enjoy zero per cent commission rates, waived payment fees, 90 days of dedicated store-building support, Lazada University training, subsidised advertising credits for Sponsored Search, free product exposure slots on Lazada Flash Sale, and more. — Bernama