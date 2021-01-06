Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies except the pound sterling. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The ringgit opened marginally lower against the US dollar this morning as uncertainties surrounding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and talks on delays in the vaccine distribution process, a dealer said.

At 9.10am, the local currency eased to 4.0080/0130 from 4.0140/0180 versus the greenback from Monday’s close of 4.0040/0090.

Commenting on the US dollar, Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the on-going Georgia Senate election runoffs weighed on the dollar performance, placing it under further downward pressure.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies except the pound sterling.

It was slightly lower against the Singapore dollar at 3.0428/0478 compared with 3.0425/0482 on Tuesday, slipped versus the euro to 4.9310/9384 from 4.9256/9341 and fell against the British pound to 5.4617/4697 from 5.4474/4572 yesterday.

But the local note inched up vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.9030/9090 from 3.9032/9094. — Bernama