Bursa Malaysia’s KLCI higher at the close

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index pared down gains towards the end of trading today but remained in positive territory, supported by banking stocks led by Maybank and CIMB.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.73 points to finish at 1,643.9 after moving between 1,639.92 and 1,655.96 throughout the day.

It opened 1.06 points higher at 1,642.23 compared with 1,641.17 at Thursday’s close. The market was shuttered on Friday for Christmas.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 701 to 549, while 407 counters were unchanged, 471 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Total volume jumped to 8.71 billion units worth RM3.90 billion from Thursday’s 6.73 billion units worth RM2.84 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank strengthened 10 sen to RM8.54 and CIMB expanded by 11 sen to RM4.30, while MISC and Public Bank advanced 22 sen each to RM6.72 and RM20.78, respectively. IHH Healthcare added six sen to RM5.72 and Hong Leong Financial Group went up 41 sen to RM18.02.

Meanwhile, TNB and Hartalega both trimmed 12 sen to RM10.58 and RM12.46 respectively, Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM7.49, Top Glove lost 23 sen to RM6.26 and Sime Darby Plantation eased three sen to RM5.15.

As for the actives, AT Systematization and Kanger International gained 1.5 sen each to 20 sen and 14.5 sen respectively, Iris Corp rose 3.5 sen to 44 sen, Melewar Industrial soared 25 sen to 58.5 sen, Land & General rose one sen to 12.5 sen and Fintec fell one sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 37.09 points higher at 11,848.01, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 30.72 points to 11,600.65, the FBM 70 climbed 84.95 points to 15,197.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 27.43 points to 13,255.75.

The Industrial Products and Services Index lifted 1.26 point to 177.15, the Plantation Index increased 13.73 points to 7,431.01 and the Financial Services Index widened by 167.92 points to 15,428.29.

The Main Market volume increased to 4.48 billion shares worth RM2.78 billion from 3.59 billion shares worth RM2.07 billion last Thursday.

Warrants turnover was slightly higher at 477.08 million units valued at RM75.13 million from 437.99 million units worth RM62.72 million last week.

Volume on the ACE Market went up to 3.75 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion from 2.7 billion shares worth RM704.94 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 627.0 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.83 billion), construction (318.57 million), technology (233.63 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (63.36 million), property (561.53 million), plantations (160.92 million), REITs (7.25 million), closed/fund (51,000), energy (322.46 million), healthcare (58.24 million), telecommunications and media (71.79 million), transportation and logistics (191.46 million), and utilities (39.09 million). — Bernama