SHAH ALAM, April 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the Petaling district development meeting here today, focusing on efforts to coordinate solutions to various implementation issues at the district and state levels.

The meeting, held at Dewan Jubli Perak, Sultan Abdul Aziz building, lasted more than an hour.

It was also attended by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, as well as state executive councillors and senior district officials.

Among the matters discussed were issues previously raised by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, including solid waste management, pig farming and non-Muslim places of worship.

The meeting also touched on infrastructure concerns such as damaged roads, the need to strengthen flood mitigation measures, and efforts to address poverty, particularly urban poverty. — Bernama