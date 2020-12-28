Angkasa expands utilisation of green technology through cooperatives

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said green technology has huge potential in driving the development of the country especially in helping to reduce the cost of operations in terms of fuel cost savings and addressing air pollution. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tree Technologies Sdn Bhd to expand the utilisation of green technology through cooperatives.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said green technology has huge potential in driving the development of the country especially in helping to reduce the cost of operations in terms of fuel cost savings and addressing air pollution.

He said industries that utilise or develop products using green technology are also capable of providing job opportunities to the local community.

“Angkasa is confident that through the MoU with Tree Technologies, cooperatives will not only forge a collaboration, but also exchange views and share experience and expertise particularly in the green technology sector to empower the innovation sector and cooperative technology.

“Angkasa as the apex organisation for the national cooperative movement and recognised by the government is always looking for new business opportunities to enhance the economic activities and increase the cooperatives’ revenue,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Fattah said through the one-year MoU, Angkasa and Tree Technologies will promote and offer electric vehicles under the TREELETRIK brand name to 14,625 cooperatives in Malaysia with some 6.1 million members.

He said focus will given to university student cooperatives for use by its students whether for their own use or in carrying out part-time work considering its maintenance cost is minimal. — Bernama