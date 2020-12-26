Trade between Asean, Shanghai remains strong amid Covid-19

Trade between Shanghai and Asean remained strong this year despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 — Trade between Shanghai and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) remained strong this year despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, data from Shanghai Customs showed.

Shanghai imported goods worth more than 339.3 billion yuan (about RM210.6 billion) from Asean in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 6.1 per cent from the same period last year, China’s Xinhua news agency reported

Meanwhile, products worth 433.37 billion yuan were exported from Shanghai to Asean, down 4.1 per cent year on year, partly due to the impact of the pandemic, according to Shanghai Customs.

Integrated circuits were the largest category of commodities Shanghai imported from Asean in the first 11 months, which registered a total import value of 85.64 billion yuan.

The amount represented a 20.5 per cent growth over the same period last year and accounted for 25.2 per cent of the total import value from Asean during the period.

Vietnam was Shanghai's largest trade partner in the region from January to November, accounting for 27.4 per cent of Shanghai's total trade with Asean. — Bernama