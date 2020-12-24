Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz appointed new Matrade CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has announced the appointment of Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz as its new chief executive officer (CEO), following the retirement of Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa today.

In a statement, Matrade said Mohd Mustafa will assume the new responsibility starting from Dec 25, 2020.

Mohd Mustafa, previously the deputy CEO (Export Acceleration) of Matrade, has extensive knowledge in international trade and has held various positions within the organisation, including leading the markets of Asean and Australasia, China and Northeast Asia, Central Asia, West Asia, South Asia and Africa.

He also led the Professional and Business Services section as well as the Mid-Tier Companies Development and SMEs Go-Ex section.

He was also actively involved in various committees for trade and export development to the economic advancement of Malaysia.

Mohd Mustafa began his 30-year career in the civil service where he started in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department before joining Matrade in June 1994, where he played integral roles in export promotions.

His career highlights included serving 14 years abroad as a Trade Commissioner at Matrade Paris, Dubai and Tokyo, and as a Senior Trade Commissioner in New York and Dubai for the second time, where he accumulated extensive skills and experience in international trade.

Passionate in initiating and leading change, strengthening operations, driving results and innovating, Mohd Mustafa is committed to transforming Matrade by creating more value through collaborative efforts for both exporters and the respective stakeholders.

“Even with the current challenging pandemic situation, we will continue not only to forge strategic partnerships with stakeholders in both private and public sectors but also to continue to connect Malaysian exporters with the global buyers,” he said in the statement. — Bernama