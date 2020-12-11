Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 640 to 622, while 415 counters were unchanged, 460 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session higher, thanks to persistent buying support in banking heavyweights.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 26.12 points to 1,680.51 from 1,654.39 recorded at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 640 to 622, while 415 counters were unchanged, 460 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 7.12 billion units worth RM4.03 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank bagged 44 sen to RM8.82, Public Bank soared RM1.76 to RM21.96, Petronas Chemicals increased 20 sen to RM7.86, and CIMB advanced 11 sen to RM4.39.

Tenaga fell 12 sen to RM10.38, Top Glove decreased 10 sen to RM6.89, Hartalega erased 48 sen to RM13.88, and IHH Healthcare slipped five sen to RM5.52.

Among the actives, Bumi Armada perked 3.5 sen to 39.5 sen, Sino Hua-An bagged 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Iris improved 2.5 sen to 39 sen, while Sapura Energy and Nexgram inched up half-a-sen each to 13 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 142.7 points stronger at 12,065.57, the FBMT 100 Index soared 143.08 points to 11,825.99, the FBM 70 increased 15.97 points to 15,363.8 and the FBM ACE gained 20.56 points to 11,060.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 63.11 points to 13,417.88.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.96 of-a-point to 177.34, the Plantation Index advanced 24.89 points to 7,379.9, and the Financial Services Index surged 705.22 points to 16,024.27. — Bernama