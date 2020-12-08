Top Glove drives Bursa Malaysia higher

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Bursa Malaysia bucked the regional markets’ downtrend to end higher today, underpinned by gains among the heavyweights, especially Top Glove.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.81 points to finish at 1,631.7.

The barometer index stayed in positive territory throughout the day, moving between 1,624.95 and 1,631.72.

Contributing a substantial 7.79 points to the composite index, Top Glove saved Bursa Malaysia from joining the regional bandwagon after rising 49 sen or 7.42 per cent to RM7.09, with 85.25 million shares changing hands.

The rubber glove maker is expected to announce its quarterly results tomorrow.

However, on the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 652 to 594, while 460 counters were unchanged, 417 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Speaking to Bernama, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said most investors had moved to blue chip counters that have bigger market capitalisation amid an expected economic recovery following the easing of the conditional movement control order.

Total volume reduced to 11.26 billion shares worth RM6.39 billion from 16.5 billion shares worth RM7.23 billion yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, Hartalega rose 22 sen to RM14.66, IHH Healthcare gained five sen to RM5.55 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.60.

Maybank trimmed three sen to RM8.24, while Public Bank and Tenaga erased 14 sen each to RM18.46 and RM10.76 respectively.

Among the actives, both P.A. Resources and AT Systematization inched up half-a-sen each to 18.5 sen and 19.5 sen, respectively, while Inix shed six sen to 44 sen and Metronic slipped 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 53.46 points to 11,815.79, the FBMT 100 Index went up 53.62 points to 11,568.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 104.3 points to 13,599.88.

The FBM 70 bagged 36.59 points to 15,367.54 and the FBM ACE surged 210.43 points to 10,857.69.

Meanwhile, the Plantation Index gained 12.99 points to 7,369.71, the Financial Services Index fell 64.02 points to 14,564.36, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was flat at 175.52.

The Main Market volume decreased to 6.96 billion shares worth RM4.98 billion from 10.94 billion shares worth RM5.83 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover reduced to 912.33 billion units worth RM162.65 million from yesterday’s 1.05 billion units worth RM175.02 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 3.38 billion shares worth RM1.25 billion from 4.49 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 847.59 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (2.52 billion), construction (530.07 billion), technology (459.56 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (158.02 million), property (1.04 billion), plantations (162.61 million), REITs (9.31 million), closed/fund (26,800), energy (633.89 billion), healthcare (139.83 million), telecommunications and media (57.04 million), transportation and logistics (296.93 million), and utilities (100.49 million).

Meanwhile, trading of FGV Holdings Bhd’s shares have been suspended from 4.15pm, pending a material announcement.

“As such, the structured warrants relating to FGV have also been suspended at the same time,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama