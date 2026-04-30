PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern, better known as James Chai, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to continue giving his statement for a third day.

The political analyst arrived at 9.50 am to assist with the investigation into a case involving a United Kingdom-based semiconductor giant, Arm Holdings Plc.

Yesterday, Chai, who is also a witness in the investigation, spent more than eight hours providing his statement to the anti-graft agency.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 over a government-funded semiconductor project worth RM1.1 billion.

On Feb 16, the MACC opened an investigation paper regarding an agreement between the Malaysian Government and a foreign company estimated to be worth RM1.1 billion, following complaints by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which alleged that the agreement was made hastily and was one-sided, to the extent that it is expected to have financial implications on the government.

On April 1, the MACC gave James Chai two weeks to come forward and assist in the investigation involving the semiconductor firm.

In addition, the investigation also focuses on elements of conflict of interest, as several individuals are alleged to have been appointed to senior positions in the foreign company after leaving a ministry. — Bernama