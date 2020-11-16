Khazanah appoints Zainal Abidin Putih as director

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed Datuk Zainal Abidin Putih to its board of directors, effective Nov 16.

Zainal will also sit on the board’s audit and risk committee, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said in a statement today.

"Khazanah senior management and staff would like to extend a warm welcome to Zainal, and we look forward to continue working closely with the board led by our chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in delivering on our mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia," said Khazanah. — Bernama