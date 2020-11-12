Shopee: Economic recovery spurred on by 11.11 sale

Shopee Malaysia regional managing director Ian Ho said the sale, dubbed the 11.11 Big Sale, unlocked new opportunities for budding local entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The recently-concluded Shopee 11.11 one-day shopping sale enabled first-time sellers to record 10 times more orders than on an average day.

“Shopping events such as the 11.11 sale allow us to push the boundaries of innovation, introducing new features and initiatives to empower and enable brands, retailers and sellers to kick into high gear for recovery in the current economic climate,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Ho said the 11.11 sale had empowered Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with 3,000 Malaysian MSMEs on the online shopping platform achieving average sales of RM55,000.

“Strong demand in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor clocked in high shopping activities with 650,000 items sold in an hour in Selangor on November 11.

“Growing confidence and trust in online shopping, the largest single transaction made by one user on the platform within the first eight hours of the sale event amounted to RM70,000,” he said.

Noting a surge in demand for electronics, Malaysians made full use of Shopee’s exclusive deals to refresh their gadgets; for example, Huawei recorded about RM1 million in sales just on its Matebook D 15 within the first 10 minutes of the 11.11 sale.

“Malaysians turn to Shopee for household needs amidst stay-at-home efforts. Looking at customer trends and performances from local businesses, there is no doubt that e-commerce has the potential to positively impact communities,” Ho said. — Bernama