Bursa Malaysia reverses losses at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier losses at mid-morning, lifted by buying support in the index-linked counters led by Sime Darby Plantation.

At 11.12am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.48 points to 1,581.56 after moving between 1,558.71 and 1,584.47 throughout the session.

Contributing 2.057 points to the rise in the composite index, Sime Darby Plantation increased 15 sen to RM5.16.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers trouncing losers 648 to 387, while 395 counters were unchanged, 732 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.66 billion worth RM2.09 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose seven sen to RM7.76, Public Bank chalked up 14 sen to RM17.82, Tenaga bagged four sen to RM11.38, and Petronas Chemicals earned 12 sen to RM6.67.

However, Top Glove fell 17 sen to RM7.69 and Hartalega lost 22 sen to RM15.28.

Of the actives, AT Systematization slipped one sen to 26 sen, Metronic perked three sen to 11.5 sen, while EA Holdings and DGB inched down half-a-sen each to three sen and four sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 70.8 points higher at 11,361.69, the FBMT 100 Index earned 68.44 points to 11,156.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 55.85 points to 13,282.43.

The FBM ACE increased 22.92 points to 11,314.71 and the FBM 70 expanded 40.43 points to 14,601.71.

The Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.65 points to 154.23, the Plantation Index chalked up 78.43 points to 7,256.21 and the Financial Services Index jumped 124.43 points to 13,533.78. — Bernama