Bursa Malaysia rallies on positive Budget 2021

The overall market breadth was bullish with gainers surpassing losers 524 to 209, while 334 counters were unchanged, 1,081 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Bursa Malaysia rose higher across the board in early trade today as investors reacted positively to the Budget 2021 which was announced on Friday — a budget which aims to boost economic recovery.

At 9.23am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.1 points to 1,528.74 after opening 1.99 point better at 1,521.63.

The overall market breadth was bullish with gainers surpassing losers 524 to 209, while 334 counters were unchanged, 1,081 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.01 billion worth RM727.69 million.

Rubber glove manufacturers Hartalega and Top Glove were the biggest gainers among the index-linked counters, contributing a combined 5.196 points to FBM KLCI.

Hartalega surged 48 sen to RM18.68, while Top Glove increased 11 sen to RM8.61.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank perked six sen to RM7.24, Public Bank gained 10 sen to RM15.32, while both Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM10.30 and RM6.20, respectively.

Of the actives, AT Systematization bagged two sen to 15 sen, Pegasus added one sen to three sen, Lambo inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 71.07 points to 11,090.04, the FBMT 100 Index was 67.41 points firmer at 10,880.69, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 104.23 points to 13,379.64.

The FBM 70 soared 100.83 points to 14,617.63 and the FBM ACE jumped 183.24 points to 11,157.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 48.28 points to 12,342.74, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.69 of-a-point to 150.48 and the Plantation Index improved 12.01 points to 7,135.39. — Bernama